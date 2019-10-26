Veteran musician, Prof. Victor Uwaifo, says “good and real musicians’’ must be able to play at least three musical instruments.

Uwaifo, a professor of arts, made the assertion when a delegation of the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC) visited his Revelation Tourists Palazzo Museum on Saturday in Benin.

The visit was part of activities to commemorate the 2019 edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture.

Uwaifo said that a musician’s ability to play at least three musical instruments would distinguish him in the industry.

He said technological advancement had rendered some musicians unable to use beyond computer facilities for music production.

According to him, the dictionary defines a musician as someone who can play one or two musical instruments.

“I have always said this, if a musician is not able to study and play at least three musical instruments, there is a problem somewhere.

“I play a lot of musical instruments like guitar, xylophone, sax, keyboard and more. In fact, I make guitars. Years back, I made double-necked and revolving guitars.

“The younger musicians want to make money the easy way and they use computers for music production. Computer music is no music, playing life is the real one.

“When musicians with no academic background of music play music and they go off the line, they use the computer to re-align themselves. It is not proper.

“Musicians are to study music and take it seriously, they are not supposed to be carried away with technological advancements in making music. They need to learn the rudiments of music and arts.”

Uwaifo also told Nigerian musicians to imbibe the habit of investing their money wisely for future use and to aspire to be knowledgeable in their chosen career.