By Harrison Iyoha

Fast-rising rapper, Emeka Akumefule, better known as Blaqbonez has released his highly anticipated EP titled ‘Mr. Boombastic.’

The self-acclaimed ‘Best rapper in Africa ’ delivers a body of work filled with mid-tempo, lightweight hits that showcase Blaqbonez accomplished hip-hop credentials with rap assistance from Falz and Black Magic, whom he featured on ‘Boombastic’ and ‘Magic’ respectively.

The groovy 7-track body of work which opens with ‘Run My Race’, was inspired by the original Mr. Boombastic, popular Jamaican-American musician, Shaggy who happens to be Blaqbonez’s alter-ego.

The EP embodies a mix of fierce-in-your-face drums, catchy verses and ingenious interpolation, which speaks volume of his boisterous style of delivering the best to his fans and lovers. ‘Shut Up’ ‘Come For You’, ‘God When’ and ‘Promo’ did justice to that assertion with stellar and unorthodox syncopation.

Mr. Boombastic was released on Friday, the 25th of October, 2019 on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and YouTube.

The amazing body of work was produced by Tempoe, Chillz, Masterpiece, and London.