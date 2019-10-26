The Borno chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Saturday condemned the detention of a lawyer, Mr Sadiq Kachalla, by police in Maiduguri.

The Chairman of the association, Mr Muhammad Maigana, described the detention of one of its members as “unconstitutional, unlawful and illegal”.

Maigana disclosed that the lawyer went to the GRA Police Station in Maiduguri metropolis on Friday, to secure the release of his client in detention at the post.

He alleged that the lawyer was detained on the orders of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Mr Bulama Usaini, for over 13 hours for allegedly engaging the police in a heated argument.

The chairman added that the police denied granting bail to the detained lawyer in spite of pleas by the association.

“The NBA hereby condemned and detest the practice or action of Mr Usaini; the DPO of GRA Police Station for locking up Sadiq Muhammad Kachalla in his cell for about 13 hours.

“Lawyers argue to prove case; the saddest thing is that he went to the police station to exercise his fundamental human rights as enshrined in the constitution but ended up in the cell.

“The action contravened Chapter 4, Sections 35 and 36 of the constitution.

“The branch has taken steps that on Monday we will not go to court rather go to the Police Commissioner to present its grievances.

“Certainly; we are taking the matter before the court of law and whosoever is behind the action must be dealt with according to the law,” Maigana said.

When contacted, Mr Edet Okon, the Police Public Relation Officer of the command, said he was not aware of the case, adding that he would contact the affected division on the matter.