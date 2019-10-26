Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has solicited for support and prayers from the people of the state to enable him deliver good governance.

Sule made the call on Saturday in Akwanga at a reception in honour of four illustrious sons of Mada who had served the state and Nigeria in various capacities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the four persons were honoured with meritorious service awards.

They included the state former deputy governor, Mr Silas Agara, Sen. Philip Gyunka (Nasarawa North), Mr Peter Mbucho and Kassim Mohammed, both former lawmakers, representing Akwanga North and Akwanga South constituencies respectively.

Sule, who was represented by his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, said that he needed the support and prayers of the people of the state to succeed in delivering the much-needed dividends of democracy.

While commending the Mada nation for organising the reception, he urged the celebrants to continue contributing their quota towards the development of the state and the country at large.

“Elections are over; it is now time for governance; we must come together, irrespective of our affiliations, to develop our state.

“I need your support, prayers and advice to succeed in providing the much-needed dividends of democracy to the people,” he said.

Sule also said that he would build on the legacies of the immediate past governor of the state, Sen. Tanko Al-Makura.

He enjoined the people of Mada, the state and Nigeria at large to unite, live peacefully and tolerate one another in the interest of development.

Chief Anthony Sani, the Chairman of the occasion, who is also the Secretary, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), commended the organisers of the programme.

He urged stakeholders and other sons and daughters of Mada to ensure unity among themselves, irrespective of their political affiliations, for development to thrive in their community.

Sani also urged youths to embrace education as a weapon against poverty and contribute their quota towards the development of the society.