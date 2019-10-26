The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall, Sadique Abubakar, on Saturday inaugurated the Nigerian Air Force School of Medical Sciences and Aviation Medicine in Kaduna.

Abubakar said the new school was meant to provide adequate medical support for NAF operations, personnel and members of host communities.

“Upon my assumption of office in July 2015, I made a resolve to improve the welfare needs of NAF personnel being a major requirement in the development of human capacity for enhanced operational performance.

” You would bear with me that while the Service is being restructured for efficient service delivery in the last 4 years, there had been series of infrastructural developments aimed at repositioning the NAF into a highly professional force.

“Today is another milestone in the history of the NAF as we are about to witness the inauguration of the NAF School of Medical Sciences and Aviation Medicine.

He disclosed that the School, which has three colleges within its span of control, would be for initial training of nurses and medical technicians in the allied medical fields such as pharmacy, medical laboratory and preventive health.

He added that, the School was also expected to organize upgrading and refresher courses for various categories of NAF medical personnel aimed at exposing them to world best practices in aviation medicine.

“This would increase the manpower requirement as well as add sufficient value in enhancing the human capacity development of the Medical Services thereby ensuring that our aircrew are healthy and safe to effectively discharge their duties.”

He noted that the School, even before commissioning, had commenced training activities and as such was already discharging some of its assigned roles and responsibilities.