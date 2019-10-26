By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Friday, October 25, 2019, marked the third day of the Lagos Fashion Week 2019 and it kicked off with stunning pieces from several top African designers, some of which included Bridget Awosika, Haute Baso, ASSIAN, Meite Awa, Cynthia Abila, Sisiano and others.

The multi-day fashion event featured designers, fashion experts, enthusiasts, and media from across the continent and beyond.

The dynamic fashion event which is aimed at driving and celebrating Nigerian and ultimately, African, the fashion industry had in attendance people from all walks of life oozing everything fashion.

See some of the looks from day 3 below.

Photos: Ayodele Efunla