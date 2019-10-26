By Jennifer Okundia

Women are beautiful, homemakers, caregivers, colourful and game-changers wherever they find themselves. Whenever women come together for a cause , all the forces on earth combined cannot stop them.

At the 11th yearly edition of the Arise Women conference with the theme ”Bloom”, prominent ladies, wives of past and present governors, celebrities and other guests including gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey gathered to lift women up in any sphere of the divide they may be.

“When you see so many beautiful women in one place, you know heaven will be sweet” Ibukun Awosika – First Bank Chairman said as she addressed the women.

The 56-year-old entrepreneur and public speaker said every woman is created for a purpose by God. She urged them not to allow other purposes to clog the reason they are here on earth in the first place.

Awosika said that getting married or having kids, is a part, not the whole of a woman’s life.

She said, to huge applause, that God designs a woman’s life to express her gifts and purpose and that women should invest in spending more time with their maker.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari was represented by Dr. Mairo Almakura, wife of former Nasarawa governor.

Mairo serves as a special assistant to Aisha on African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM).

Aisha Buhari’s focus, Mairo stated, is largely on women and she has put projects in place to train 5,000 women. Aisha’s Future Assured is also involved in advocacy for girlchild education, youth empowerment program and programs against domestic violence.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David in VI, Lagos, venue of the event heaved with the sounds of music, dance, laughter and thousands of women in attendance.

Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen, wife of the speaker, House of Representatives Salamatu Gbajabiamila, Ibijoke Sanni- Olu wife of the Lagos state governor, Oluremi Hamzat, wife of Lagos state deputy governor, Bisi Fayemi, wife of Ekiti governor were at the event.

Also in attendance were Bamidele Abiodun, wife of Ogun State governor, Folake Abdulrazak, wife of Kwara state governor, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, Lagos state former deputy governor, Olufunso Amosun, wife of former Ogun state governor, Akwa Ibom First Lady Martha Udom Emmanuel, Abimbola Fashola wife of former Lagos state governor, Pastor Funke Felix-Adejumo, and many other women of substance.

Nollywood actress Lala Akindoju hosted the event alongside other co-hosts.

The high point of the program was when Teniola Apata Aka Teni Makanaki or Teni as she is fondly called, surprised the crowd with her presence, singing her singles ”Uyo Meyo, Gele, and Case” to a cheering crowd. Siju who is so proud of the talented singer gave her a surprise headgear ”Gele” as her gift.