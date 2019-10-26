Nigerian actor Gabriel Afolayan and Aevese Emokpae, have won the Outstanding Actor and the Outstanding Actress awards, respectively, at the 2019 Abuja International Film Festival (AIFF).

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the actors were announced winners on Friday night at the closing ceremony/awards of the 16th Edition of the annual film fiesta held at the Silverbird Galleria.

Afolayan, also a singer known by his musical stage name G-Fresh, won the Outstanding Actor for his role in the acclaimed Nollywood film ‘Gold Statue’ and Emokpae won for her role in ‘The Unbreakable’.

He is part of the renowned Afolayan entertainment family that comprises Ade Love, Kunle Afolayan and Aremu Afolayan.

Other winners at the AIFF award night include Sagacious Osarunwese who won the First Time Director Award for his film ‘Snatched’.

The Outstanding Feature Film (foreign) and the Outstanding Film In Directing trophies were clinched by Chinese Zhang Yimou for his film ‘The Great Wall’.

Others are Outstanding short film (Nigeria)- ‘And the Winner Is’ by Adebola Ogunsina, Outstanding Music Score Nominee-‘Ignored’(Nigeria), Outstanding Animation film –‘Is Written’(Italy) and Outstanding Student Film Nominee –‘Camo Cross’(Nigeria).

The Outstanding Feature Film Nominee (Nigeria) was clinched by Judith Audu’s ‘The Family’ and the Outstanding Experimental Film award went to ‘Hatred’ (Nigeria) by Saheed Adebayo.

Congo DRC’s film ‘Heart of Africa’ won the coveted Golden Jury Award, among other winners during the closing night.

In his closing remark, Mr Fidelis Duker, founder of the AIFF said that in line with the festival’s objective, the award was to encourage filmmakers.

The Abuja International Film Festival, organised by NAFIFO Ventures Ltd., started in 2004.

It is a platform where film actors and producers within and outside Nigeria are showcased to foster interactions for co-production, distribution and investments.

The festival features master classes, seminars, panel discussions and awards for films, actors and other stakeholders nominated for the AIFF awards.

The 2019 award night was hosted by veteran actor Segun Arinze.