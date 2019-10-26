Religious leaders in Bayelsa have called on the electorate to support campaign for peaceful Nov. 16, governorship poll in the state.

They made the call at a sensitisation forum on Saturday in Yenagoa for religious leaders ahead of the governorship poll in the state.

Bishop Jacob Akpiri the state Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said supporting the campaign for peaceful poll was necessary towards achieving free, fair and credible election.

Akpiri assured that the association was ready to contribute its quota towards peaceful poll in the state.

Also speaking, the Vice President of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Yakubu Otobo, urged Muslim faithful to conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the election.

“Do not allow yourselves to be used as orchestrators of violence in the election.

“We are also brothers; let us remember that election is not war. Do not fight but cast your vote and ensure that your vote counts,” Otobo stated.

In his remark, the state Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) , Mr Monday Udoh, urged religious leaders to always preach the gospel of peace, especially during elections.

Udoh, however, urged religious leaders to support INEC to tackle the issue of vote buying during the poll.