Asisat Oshoala was on song Saturday as she inspired FC Barcelona Femeni to thrash Madrid Femenino 4-0 in their Primera Division league, scoring twice.

Oshoala scored in the 43rd minute in the first half and a minute after the resumption of the second half, she scored again.

Her teammate Jennifer Hermoso increased the scoreline to 3-0 in the 73rd minute while Aitana Bonmati made the victory emphatic by scoring the fourth goal in the 87th minute.