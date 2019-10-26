Amazon said Friday it was surprised the US Department of Defense, the Pentagon awarded a $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft.

The company claimed that a “detailed assessment purely on the comparative offerings” would lead to a conclusion that the contract should have been awarded to Amazon Web Services (AWS) instead.

“We’re surprised about this conclusion,” an AWS spokesperson said in a statement, according to GeekWire.

“AWS is the clear leader in cloud computing, and a detailed assessment purely on the comparative offerings clearly lead to a different conclusion. We remain deeply committed to continuing to innovate for the new digital battlefield where security, efficiency, resiliency, and scalability of resources can be the difference between success and failure.”