Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Sequel to the alarm raised by one Ibinabo Kalaoriye also known as Tamuminji Harry, who claimed to be the Paramount ruler of Belema community in Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, alleging that youths and militants were sponsored to invade OML-25 flow station, the Kala Oriye Family in Belema Community, Kula Kingdom has dismissed it as a false and malicious alarm.

In a press statement signed by Reverend Nsobiari Dabioju, Regent of Kala Oriye Family, Chief Barr. Asawari Deni Ajaghidi and Comrade Sokari Waribere dismissed the claims by one Ibinabo Tamuminji Harry who also claims to be King Ibinabo Kalaoriye, alleging that the Founder/President of Belemaoil Producing Ltd. Engr. Jack-rich Tein Jr. sponsored cultists to disrupt operation at OML-25 Flow Station which was recently re-opened after a 2-year shutdown as malicious and misleading.

They angrily condemned what they said is a misleading and diversionary statement by Ibinabo Tamunominji Harry aka Ibinabo Kalaoriye, who is being allegedly sponsored by some prominent persons in Kula to discredit the good works of President and Founder of Belemaoil, Engr. Jack-rich Tein Jr.

According to them, “Ibinabo Tamunominji Harry and his collaborators are the ones planning to mobilize miscreants to disrupt operation at the OML-25 Flow Station and truncate the Peace Agreement because they are not happy with the terms of the agreement.

They said that it is unthinkable and unreasonable for him to allege that Engr. Jack-rich Tein Jr. who was very instrumental to the peaceful resolution of the OML-25 dispute at the instance of the federal government to turn around as to sponsor of cultists and militants to disrupt the operation at the same Flow Station which he worked very hard to re-open for the resumption of oil production.

They dismissed Ibinano Tamunominji Harry as a stranger who has no right whatsoever to speak on matters concerning Belema Community or Kala Oriye Family, alleging that he is from Harry’s Town in Degema Local Government Area and has no root in Kula kingdom.

They expressed absolute confidence in the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva and the Group Managing Director of NNPC Mr. Mele Kolo Kyari whose timely intervention led to the historic resolution of the 7-year struggle and 2-year shutdown of OML25 Flow Station.

“We, therefore, urge the general public to disregard and discountenance the comments by Ibinabo Tamunominji Harry against Belemaoil and its Founder as they are tissues of lies”.

They also called on security agencies to investigate the unholy alliance and activities of Ibinabo Tamunominji Harry and his sponsors as their action is capable of jeopardizing the fragile peace in the OML-25 acreage and undermine the good intentions of the federal government towards Kula Kingdom.

In a similar development, the Royal Chief of Kula Kingdom and Treasurer, Kula Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, Teme O.Slink has also condemned the allegations credited to one Ibinabo Tamunominji Harry alleging that an illustrious son of Kula Kingdom Engr. Jack-rich Tein Jr. sponsored cultists and militants to disrupt operation at OML-25 Flow Station which was recently re-opened following the peaceful resolution of the oil dispute between Shell and the Host Communities.

According to Teme O.Slink, “It is highly provocative for Ibinabo Tamunominji Harry to make such senseless, unfounded and unsubstantiated allegation against the shining light of Kula Kingdom and the Moses of our land, the Founder and President of Belemaoil.”

He further said driven by his passion for youth development and wealth creation, Engr Jack-rich Tein Jr has converted the restiveness of our youths into resourceful and productive ventures.

The Treasurer, Supreme Council of Traditional rulers of Kula kingdom pointed out that job creation initiated by Engr. Jack-rich Tein Jr.through Belemaoil has substantially curbed the menace of Cultism, Pipeline Vandalism and Sea Piracy within the Kula Territory and environs.

“He is a rare breed of Kula Kingdom and should be treasured by all true Kula Sons and Daughters rather than plotting his downfall or making disparage remarks in the media against him”, Treasurer Kula Chiefs said.

Also, Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, the national Spokesman Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, dismissed the allegation of sponsored of alleged invasion of OML-25 flow station as not only false, unfortunate and misleading.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, our son, President of Belemaoil Engr. Jack-rich Tein Jr.and other stakeholders including, Kula Chiefs and youth struggled to get the flow station opened after necessary agreements were reached with SPDC terminating two years of closure. They cannot turn around to disrupt it.”

Curiously, Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, Operator of the OML-25 flow station, Joint Venture partners Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC, Belemaoil Production limited and Security agencies confirmed any invasion since the alarm was made.