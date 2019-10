Senegalese-American singer and songwriter, Akon finally released his highly anticipated project, “Akonda” album; a follow-up to previous work, “El Negreeto”.

Off his new body of work, “Akonda” album, Akon features Nigerian superstar, Kizz Daniel on the new record titled “Take Your Place”.

In addition to all this, the “Akonda” album houses 10-tracks which had guest appearances from Olamide, Kizz Daniel and Afro B.