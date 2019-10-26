To apply for a travel visa to United Kingdom requires the following documents:

A: Filled out and signed United Kingdom tourist visa application form

B: Original, signed Nigeria passport with at least 6 months of remaining validity.

C: Passport Photo: 2 Include a passport style photo, with a white background, taken within the last 6 months. You may also choose to upload a photo to your order for us to print. There is a surcharge associated with this service.

D: Visa application form. Visa application form filled out in detail(block letters) and signed by the applicant.

E: Itinerary. Copy of round trip tickets or itinerary.

F: Property papers. Property papers if possible

G: Bank Statement. Copies of bank statements from the past 3 months.

H: Employment Letter. A letter from your employer/school (on business letterhead, with contact details), stating that a leave of absence has been granted and that you will be returning to your current job. If you are self-employed, include a copy of your business license and tax return. If you are retired please submit proof of your retirement fund.

I: Hotel Reservations. Copy of the Hotel Reservations, OR

J: Personal Invitation. If visiting friends or family, you must provide letter of invitation with the contact information of the host and visitor, purpose and duration of the visit, confirmation of accommodation including the address, signature and date. You will also need to provide proof of the host’s status in United Kingdom ie. copy of their United Kingdom passport’s information page, or, if they are not a citizen of United Kingdom, copies of their United Kingdom residence permit and their national passport’s information pages.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

