The Nigeria Police Force came from two sets down to beat Imo Babes 3-2 (25-22, 17-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-8) in the women’s match on Day 6 of the National Volleyball League Division one.

Dare Kuti, the Media Coordinator for the Volleyball Federation, made his known on Friday in a s statement in Bauchi.

He said that the Nigeria Police Force started the game well by winning the first set 25-22, but could not maintain the momentum as Imo Babes fought back into the game.

Imo Babes won the second (25-17) and third set by 25-19 to stage their comeback.

Taiwo Oladipupo led Nigeria Police team came out smoking hot to win the fourth set by 25-20 and eventually secured a win by snatching the fifth set by 15-8.

The head coach of Nigeria Police, Taiwo Oladipupo, admitted that Imo Babes gave his team a tough fight in the second match of the team.

Oladipupo said his team would have dispatched his opponents easily, if the players had listened to instructions.

The national team coach said: “I must admit that Imo Babes made me very uncomfortable and made me unbalance after they won the second and third set of the match.

“They showed determination and zeal to beat us but my girls were the better side; we took advantage of their lapses in the fourth set and won the game.

“We could have easily beaten the South East team but my players underrated them and did not play according to instruction.

“This almost cost us the game but I am happy we eventually won.”

The coach of Imo Babes, Uche Ogbonna commended his team for giving the Police team a fight for their money.

Ogbonna said changes would be made when the team meets Zamfara Babes on Saturday.

He said, “I commend my players for their exceptional performance today; the crowd cheered us because they were happy with what they saw in our team.

“We lost to a more experienced and lessons have been learnt.

Meanwhile, Niger Brass secured their first win after beating ABM of Katsina 3-2 (18-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-17, 15-13)

Other results are:Sunshine Spikers v Offa VC 3-0 (25-18, 27-25, 25-15), COAS Spikers v Kada Kings 3-2 (25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 12-25, 15-7), the News Agency of Nigeria reported.