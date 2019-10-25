The Lagos State Government has directed that structurally defective buildings, bungalows or suspended floors be subjected to integrity test by the Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory, to safeguard the lives and properties of the people.

The Acting General Manager, Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory, Engr. Olalekan Ajani said this when he visited a distressed and water soaked building on Owoseni Street, Ikate, Surulere recently, with his technical team from the agency.

He said a bungalow in front shielded the distressed two-storey building and that if necessary steps were not taken, it might collapse.

Alani said all suspected distressed buildings should be served notices, and that test should be carried out to ascertain the level of their structural integrity.

He advised occupants of such buildings to vacate their premises because of the effect of the rains on their structures.

Ajani added that consistent rainfall was exposing some buildings built with inferior materials and implored developers and property owners to insist on using quality and standard materials and also carry out necessary material quality assurance test to ascertain the quality of their materials from water used in mixing, up to iron rod, fine aggregate, coarse aggregate, cement, wood and so on.

He advised Lagosians to be their brother’s keeper and not wait for disaster to happen before calling the relevant State agencies on impending danger.