By Okafor Ofiebor

In line with the pledge of Governor Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State Government on Thursday kick-started the construction of Rebisi Flyover, aimed at improving traffic flow and enhancing the aesthetics of the area.

Flagging off the construction of Rebisi Bridge, former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia commended Wike for his commitment to the rapid growth of the State.

He said: “You have shown the capacity to handle the affairs of Rivers State. You have shown determination in promoting the interest of Rivers peopleYou have shown that you love Rivers State more than any other consideration.”

Omehia said that Wike is truly a man of the people who lived by his promises. He said since 2015, the Rivers State Governor has continued to live up to the expectations of Rivers people.

“You are truly a man of the people. Whatever you say you will do, is what you do. In 2015, they said you won’t have money to pay salaries, talk less of doing projects. Today, you are not only paying salaries, you are executing world class projects. You are a dedicated son of Rivers State.”

He regretted that the Federal Government has neglected Rivers State, noting that all developmental projects have been done by Wike.

He pointed out that the three bridges flagged off for construction are located on Federal Roads, with Wike intervening in the interest of the people.

The former Rivers State Governor thanked Wike for stabilising the state and using scarce resources to massively improve infrastructure.

In his address, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike reassured Rivers people that he would never take their support for granted.

He said that he would continue to execute projects as if this was his first term.

“I am happy that this is happening during our time. With the support everyone has given us, I have promised that I will never disappoint Rivers people. We will continue working. We will continue working as if this is our first term in office.”

Wike officially changed the name of the location of the Flyover to Rebisi Flyover. He said that the change was aimed at reflecting the host community of the project.

He urged the contractor to offer employment to members of the host community and Rivers people. He also stated that they should use them as sub-contractors.