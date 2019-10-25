The Nigeria Police Force has released the names of successful candidates who sat for the 2019 recruitment exercise.

The IGP has vetted and given approval for the release of the final and authenticated list of successful candidates who participated in the ongoing recruitment exercise into the Nigeria Police Force. Below is the list of successful candidates:

Also, a statement on the police’s website asked all successful candidates to report at the Police Colleges/Training Schools indicated against their States.

It said the training and documentation shall commence on Monday, 28th October, 2019 and closed on Friday 1st November, 2019.

The statement said failure to report for Training within the stipulated time would mean that the candidate had declined the offer.

Names of the successful candidates are displayed on the police’s website, https://www.npf.gov.ng