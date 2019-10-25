The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) kicked of is campaign in a massive push to reclaim Kogi State from the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

At the campaign, which kicked off on Friday in Lokoja, PDP’s National Chairman, Uche Secondus urged the electorate in the state to use the Nov. 16 governorship election for a good governance.

Secondus called on the people of the state to vote Mr Musa Wada, the governorship candidate of the party.

He said that the issues of non-payment of salary and pensions would become a thing of the past, saying that roads, water and other infrastructure would also be provided.

The Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, also charged the electorate to emulate their counterparts in his state by voting for the PDP on Nov. 16.

The Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, similarly, urged the people to vote Wada on the election day.

He told them that Wada would deliver in his campaign promises, saying that they would heave a new sigh of relief under a PDP administration.

The high-point of the event was the presentation of the governorship candidate to Wada and his running mate, Mr Bamidele Aro, by Secondus.

The national chairman also presented Sen. Dino Melaye with a flag as the candidate of the party for the re-run election for Kogi West Senatorial District on Nov. 16.

Others speakers at the event are the National Women Leader or the party, Hajia Mariya Waziri and Sen. Melaye.

Dignitaries at the event include Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and the deputy-governors of Taraba and Benue, among others.