Juju charms are now part of the tools cybercriminals now use to target their preys as the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have found in their latest raid.

In the raid in Ilorin, the EFCC operatives arrested 10 suspects and also recovered charms from them.

Other items recovered were the usual suspects: smart phones, Laptop computers and fake currencies.

The suspects arrested were Paul Chibuzor, David Daniels, Tolu Ogundowole, Tosin Ogundowole, Agwu Goodness, Olayiwola Azeez, Olamide Ijisesan, Chilaka Dickson, Abdullahi Abubakar and Temitope Bambo.

They were all picked up from their hideout in the Basin area of Ilorin, Kwara State on Monday, October 21, 2019, following reports of their alleged involvement in cyber crime.

The suspects have volunteered information to the Commission, while investigation continues.

They would be charged to court at the end of investigation, said EFCC spokesman Wilson Uwujaren.

In Abeokuta, Ogun State Justice Ibrahim Watilat of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta Division, on convicted the duo of Opeyemi Ademosun and Gbolahan Olamide Dalamu of criminal impersonation and sentenced them to one year imprisonment each.

His colleague in the division, Justice Mohammed Abubakar, also sentenced another fraudster, Sokola Idris, to four months in prison.

They were found guilty of separate one-count offences filed against them by the Ibadan zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. The charges were products of plea bargain arrangement entered into with the EFCC

The charge against Ademosun reads: “That you Ademosun Opeyemi sometimes in November, 2018 at Awa Ijebu within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court fraudulently impersonated by representing yourself to be Agent Matt. David a United States of American citizen through your email address: agentmattdavid@gmail.com and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(3)(b) and punishable under Section 22(4) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition,Prevention Etc) Act, 2015.”

After the accused persons’ guilty plea, EFCC counsel Oyediran Oyelakin prayed the court to sentence them according to the terms of the plea bargain agreement.

Apart from the one year sentencing, the judge also ordered Dalamu to restitute $600 USD (Six hundred United States of America Dollars) through the Federal government of Nigeria to his victim. He will also forfeit Apple Iphone 7 to the Federal government of Nigeria.

However, Ademosun will restitute $500 USD (Five Hundred United States of America Dollars) to his victim and forfeit his Toyota Camry 2008 model, Apple Macbook Pro Laptop, Iphone X, Head Pod, Apple wristwatch, two wristwatches and Nokia phone to the Federal Government.

Idris’ sentencing also came with the order to forfeit his Samsung J3 Prime phone to the government.