Security in and around the Federal High Court, Abuja, was on Friday beefed up by operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman, Pension Reform Task Team, was set to be arraigned, along with his son, Faisal in Court 6.

Faisal Maina will be arraigned on a separate but similar charge.

The courtroom where Justice Okon Abang will preside was already filled with a crowd of lawyers and people.

Maina and his son were wearing white caftan with dark blue caps.

The case was, however, yet to be mentioned as at the time of filing the report at about 10:30am.

The anti-graft agency is arraigning the former pension reform task team chairman on a 12-count charge bordering on “money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud.”

The development is coming after Folashade Ogunbanjo, a judge, ordered the forfeiture of 23 property linked to him.

The judge gave the order following an ex parte motion filed by the EFCC

EFCC’s motion was supported by a 30-paragraph affidavit which it brought pursuant to section 17 of Anti-money Laundering Act.

Maina is accused of being involved in pension fraud running into over N100 billion.

The Federal Civil Service Commission dismissed him in 2013 for “absconding from duty” but he returned to the country in 2017 and was reinstated as a director in the interior ministry.

Following outrage, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered his dismissal and demanded a probe of his recall.