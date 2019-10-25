The Accra High Court has ordered Ghanaian star and NorthEast United striker, Asamoah Gyan, to pay his estranged wife, Gifty Gyan a sum of £18,450.74 as maintenance fee.

Justice Hafisata Amaleboba of the court’s divorce and matrimonial division ruled that the money should be paid for the upkeep of Gyan’s three children in Gifty’s custody.

As the court prepares to give its final ruling on their divorce case, Justice Amaleboba maintained that Asamoah Gyan must settle bills and other expenditures covering water, electricity, gas, feeding, and others in arrears commencing from July 2018 to September 2019, totalling £18,450.74.

The order also includes “bills in respect of groceries £1, 500, fuel-£250, calls-£50, clothing-£200 in arrears commencing July 2019 to September 2019 totalling – £6,000”.

The Matrimonial Court also ordered that “bills for MoT (Ministry of Transport) Tax and insurance for the year 2019, amounting to £1,700 be paid.

Gyan is also to pay the educational expenses of the three children, including those in arrears from July 2018 to September 2019 covering (pockets money, school trips, books etc), amounting to £2,800.

Asamoah Gyan, who is Ghana’s most capped player and highest goal-scorer, has been embroiled in a fresh setback that saw him lose his captaincy following a brawl with Black Stars coach ahead of AFCON.

Asamoah Gyan’s wife is seeking a divorce after Gyan accused her of sleeping around, demanding for a DNA test to ascertain the truth about the identity of their children.