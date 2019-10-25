By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Famous media personality, entrepreneur and vlogger, Toke Makinwa, last night, debuted her modelling skills on the runway as she walked the runway for women’s wear brand, Yutee Rone Atelier’s Spring/Sumer 2020 fashion campaign at the ongoing Lagos Fashion Week.

Toke graced the runway in two pieces designed by Abuja based designer, Yutee Rone Atelier.

Her first look was a gold sequined number while the second was a two-piece dramatic purple suit.

In a post she shared on Instagram, she wrote: “I whip my hair back and forth 💃 last night before I walked the runway for @yuteerone #lagosfashionweek2019 #Runwaytorunway #TMissababygirlforlife”

See her Instagram posts below.

View this post on Instagram Small but mighty 🔥🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa) on Oct 25, 2019 at 2:06am PDT