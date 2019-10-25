By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Thursday, October 24, 2019, marked the second day of the Lagos Fashion Week 2019 with a theme ‘Street style’, did nothing short than serve us amazing an amazing street style looks from guests, fashion lovers, industry insiders as well as, industry players.

The multi-day fashion event featured designers, fashion experts, enthusiasts, and media from across the continent and beyond.

The dynamic fashion event which is aimed at driving and celebrating Nigerian and ultimately, African, the fashion industry had in attendance people from all walks of life oozing everything fashion.

See some of the exquisite street style fashion below.