By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Lagos Fashion Week 2019 (LFW2019) a fashion platform that drives the Nigerian and ultimately, the African fashion industry; by bringing together buyers, consumers and the media to view the current collections of designers has started in full gear.

The four-day event which is to run from October 23rd to 26th at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel has brought together designers from across the continent, fashion lovers, industry insiders and supporters of the Lagos Fashion Week brand.

See some runway scoops from Day 1 below.