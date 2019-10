By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Steve Ikechukwu Onyema, popularly known as Ike, last night officially made his runway debut at the ongoing Lagos Fashion Week 2019.

The ‘Peper Dem’ reality TV star who walked the runway in a number by Nigerian designer, Ili, did an amazing job as he gracefully walked the runway without hitches or looking like a novice.

See photos of him on the runway below.

Source: Instagram @bellanaijaonline