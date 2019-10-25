The Kebbi Government in collaboration with a team of 100 doctors from the country, Chile and the United States will offer free surgeries and treatment to patients in Kebbi, beginning from Oct. 28.

The Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Health, Hajiya Halima Dikko, made the disclosure at a news briefing in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

“The surgical operation is free; it is an assistance to patients suffering from various ailments who can hardly afford the cost of the treatment.

“For five years now, we have been in partnership with the American and Chilean team of medical doctors from Moses Lake Foundation from America.

“Over 100 doctors will begin the medical outreach on Oct. 28 and finish on Nov. 10 this year.

“The doctors comprise consultants from Ibadan and Usmanu Danfodio University Teaching Hospitals, as well as Birnin Kebbi Federal Medical Centre,” she said.

“The outreach will be done in Kalgo Medical Centre, in Kalgo Local Government Area of the state.

“The patients after they undergo check-ups from their local government areas will be conveyed to Kalgo by their local government authorities to the centre free,” Dikko said.

The permanent secretary said patients battling with diabetes, cervical cancer, hypertension, hernia and dental disease were among targeted beneficiaries of the outreach.

“We commend Gov. Atiku Bagudu for bringing quality healthcare services at the doorsteps of the less privileged people in the state,” she said.