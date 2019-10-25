American rapper, Kanye West has reaffirmed his intention to run for president of United States of America in 2024.

The rapper whose latest album, ‘Jesus is King’ will be released today in an interview with Beats 1 presenter Zane Lowe also discussed his conversion, banning premarital sex amongst those who worked on the new album, and also his Yeezy footwear business.

West first announced his interest in the presidential bid three years ago, at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, where he named the year 2020 as his goal. He now has his sights set on 2024.

“There will be a time when I will be the President of the U.S.”

“One of my main things, once I’m president, is the medical industry. I’m gonna make sure that the medical industry flourishes,” he added.

“I’m unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time.”

“It’s just not even a question anymore.”

The rapper, who recently became a born again Christian also admitted there have been points in his career where he’s been too engaged with the culture.

“I literally was up there trying to have my daughter [North] out dress Rihanna,” he said.

He also opens up his to move production of his Yeezy brand to America to help the prison reform system.

West has said he plans to shift the production of Yeezy to America so as to employ Americans and also to hire workers through prison reform systems.

He said: “For me, as a founder, it’s really important to bring these jobs back to America.”

Kanye says he asked some of his team not to have premarital sex while they worked on the album.

He went on to boast, “God is using me to show off”.

“Nebuchadnezzar was the king of Babylon, and he looked at his kingdom and said “I did this”

“Sounds kind of similar, right? I’m standing on the top of the mountain talking about Yeezus saying ‘I did this. I am a God.'”

Kanye also commented on his past feud with Drake, saying he wants to get back to “positive energies”.

He said: “God is funny. Drake lives four blocks down the street from me. So that shows you that God has a sense of humour. “You cannot be in service to God and be mad at your brother.”