Felicity Huffman: out of jail

Hollywood actress Felicity Huffman has been released from prison after serving 12 days of her 14-day sentence.

The 56-year-old actress left the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on Friday after reporting for her sentence on Oct. 15. Huffman was originally scheduled to finish her sentencing on Sunday Oct. 27 but was let out two days earlier, People reported.

Huffman entered the prison last Tuesday, a representative for the actress told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

In May, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying disgraced admissions consultant Rick Singer $15,000 to have a proctor change daughter Sophia’s SAT answers after she took the test.

On Sept. 13, the Emmy-winning actress was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison, plus a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year of supervised release.

A source in Huffman’s circle recently told PEOPLE she is ready to pay her societal debts. “She’s embarrassed and just ready to get this behind her,” the source said, adding, “She wants to serve her time and move forward.”