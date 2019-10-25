By Paul Iyoghojie

The Police at the Ilasan Division, lekki, Lagos have arrested a daily contribution collector and charged her before a Lagos magistrate’s court for allegedly defrauding seventeen customers who saved money with her to the tune of about N3m and escaped.

The accused, Happy Ademosun, 34, a resident of jakande estate, Lekki, Lagos was charged before the igbosere chief magistrate’s court on a thirty-four counts of obtaining money under false pretense and stealing.

Police alleged that the accused introduced herself to the complainants that she was a daily contribution collector agent and pleaded with them to be saying money with her with the promise that she would always pay them their money anytime they needed it instead of them to be wasting time at the bank.

Police further alleged that all the complaints agreed with her and contributed about N3m with the accused and that when it was time for the complainants to collect their money, the accused switched off her phones and escaped.

Following the development, the complainants reported the matter to the Divisional Police Officer, DPO in charge of Ilasan Division, Lekki, Lagos CSP Oyinye onwuamaegbu who directed her men led by Inspector Abe Leonard to fish out the accused anywhere She might be hiding.

The police tracked and arrested her at a hideout in Lagos.

The complainants who saved various sums with her are Eva Peters, N200, 000; Gift Njokwu, N80, 000; Chizzy Blessing, N84, 000; Treasure Eluke, N112,000; and Mimi Bujah, N101,000.

Others are Happiness Kagbo, N260,000; Sandra Bassey, N110,000; Joy Bassey, N160,000; Treasure Ihechuwku, N92,000; and Six others.

Police Counsel, Rosemary Ehimegbe told the court in charge No 5/58/2019 that the accused committed the offence between May and August 2019 at 7, Balogun Street Gbara Lekki, Lagos.

She said the offences, the accused committed were punishable under Sections 314 and 287 of the criminal law of Lagos state, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges in the open court and Magistrate I.O Osinbajo granted her N500,000 bail with two sureties in like sum, one of who must be a religious leader.

Osibanjo adjourned the case till 16 October, 2019 for mention and ordered that the defendant be kept at the kirikiri prison, Apapa, Lagos till she perfected the bail conditions.