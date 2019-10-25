A 27-year-old cashier, Abdulgafar Agbojulogun, on Friday appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State, over alleged stealing of N310,000 belonging to his employer.

Agbojulogun, who is facing a count charge of theft, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ajaga Agboko told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 29, at Awoyaya Town, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State. He said that the defendant, who started working with the complainant, Kayjay Zenith Ltd. in July 2018, misappropriated N310,000 belonging to the employer.

Agboko submitted that the defendant had a deficit of N310,000 in his sales account and agreed that N10,000 should be deducted from his salary monthly.

“Agbojulogun ran away from work before July was over; he was later arrested,” he said.

The Prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015, which stipulates seven years’ imprisonment for stealing from one’s employer.

The Magistrate, Mr. T. A. Anjorin-Ajose, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 19 for mention.