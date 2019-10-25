Dr. Chioma Ejikeme, the Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), says President Muhammadu Buhari’s Government is the most friendly to pensioners in the history of Nigeria.

Ejikeme stated this on Friday in Jos at the ongoing verification of pensioners from states in the North-Central.

According to her, the government has prioritised issues that have to do with pensioners in the country, adding that the situation has made them very happy with the administration.

“If you talk to these pensioners, they will tell you they are very happy with the government of the day because it has made the prompt payment of their benefits a priority. The government is interested and committed to the welfare of the pensioners; it is a first-line charge from the President.

“Once there is available fund, the government does not delay in paying the entitlements of the pensioners and it will continue to take proper care of them until God calls them home,” she said.

The executive secretary assured pensioners being owed that all their arrears would be paid once funds were available.

The verification exercise is simultaneously ongoing in Kwara, Niger, and Kogi.