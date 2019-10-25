All the 39 bodies found in a trailer truck in an Essex park, in UK were all Chinese migrants, who had travelled 5,000 miles from China.

It was believed they could have been locked in the freezing trailer for days and died of suffocation while being trapped in the metal container.

Belgium officials have since said that the migrants had been sealed in the dark trailer by time it reached Zeerugge at 2.49pm local time on Tuesday – meaning they could have been trapped for days.

Driver Maurice ‘Mo’ Robinson is said to have fainted when he opened the door and saw their dead bodies on Wednesday and police have now been granted an extra 24 hours to question him.

The 25-year-old, remains in custody at an Essex police station as detectives grill him on whether he knew the 31 men and eight women were in the back.

Police have moved 11 of the 39 bodies to a local hospital, as investigations continue, the Mail Online reported.