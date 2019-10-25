Adele has stepped out at Drake’s birthday party, debuting her incredible new physique.

Partying in Hollywood at the event at Goya Studios, the singer showed off her new figure, complemented by a black off the shoulder dress and slicked back hairdo, reports The Sun.

With no sign of rumored new boyfriend Skepta in sight, other celebrity partygoers included A-listers such as Diddy, Chris Brown, and Future.

Since splitting from her husband Simon Konecki earlier this year, the 31-year-old has lost a significant amount of weight – which she says is down to reformer pilates.

In June, the singer’s weight loss was noticed for the first time when she attended a Spice Girls concert and the official spice girls account posted a photo to Instagram.

Back in June, a source told The Sun: “Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo.

“She has been loving her new workout regimen and it really works for her.

“It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight.

“Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her. She’s got a new lease of life.”