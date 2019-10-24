Isiaka Salaudeen and Adewumi Sanjo have emerged champions of the first edition of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s Ludo and Ayo Olopon Competitions respectively.

Salaudeen defeated Abdulateef Lawal 2-1 in the Ludo event’s final, while Sanjo edged out Bamidele Gbenga in the final of the Ayo Olopon category.

The competitions’ final matches took place on Wednesday at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Kwara Stadium Complex in Ilorin.

In the third-place games, Isiaka Salaudeen defeated Tola Adeniyi in the Ludo game while Ade Ajireni beat Adewumi Aluko in Ayo Olopon.

Speaking after the competition, the state’s Director of Sports, Tunde Kazeem, challenged the participants to see sports as a good career.

“The council is ready to encourage all the traditional sports clubs in the state ahead of the next National Sports Festival (NSF),” he said.

Kazeem, who commended the organisers, Ifesowapo/Abe Igi Anu Traditional Games Centre and the Kwara Traditional Sports Association, also reiterated the council’s commitment towards developing traditional sports from the grassroots.

Speaking earlier, the President of Ifesowapo/Abe Igi Anu Traditional Games Centre, Olushola Olarewaju, enjoined members of his group to be good ambassadors of the association.