Wendy Williams shaded the newly married bride Nicky Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty on her show while congratulating them.

The tv show presenter called Minaj “a plastic doll” and also took a swipe at Minaj’s husband and brother who have been convicted for first-degree manslaughter.

On Monday, Nicki revealed on Instagram that she and Kenneth exchanged vows and are now officially husband and wife. But on Tuesday, Wendy threw shade at the rapper, her brother and her now-husband Kenneth Petty on her show while congratulating them.

Wendy talked about the news, speculating what Nicki would look like pregnant.

“Can you imagine a burgeoning belly with these burgeoning hips?” Wendy asked. “I mean, the plastic of it all. She’s gonna have a big belly and she’s short and she’s got the boobs and the hips. And I don’t know what he does for a living, I just know that he did time in jail for—he’s a sex offender.” The talk show host paused for her audience to audibly gasp at the revelation.

“Well, she’s no stranger to that ’cause her brother’s in jail for sex offending,” Wendy says, referencing Jelani Maraj who was convicted back in 2017 of repeatedly raping his stepdaughter when she was 11-years-old. Going back to Kenneth, Wendy adds, “Well, the first-degree manslaughter. Now, he served seven years in prison and he’s also a sex offender. So that means that he…is a manslaughter a killer? Okay. So, he’s a killer and a sex offender.” Wendy ended the segment by saying, “Well Nicki, congratulations.”