Movie lovers get in here, the wait is finally over!

Uche Jombo, Bukky Wright, Joseph Benjamin, Mary Magdalene, Robert Peters and Femi Adebayo star in Emem Isong’s new movie, “Special Jollof”.

Emem Isong, who also directed Zahara & Ayamma, is also the producer for “Special Jollof”.

She wrote wrote:

The is how excited I get when I hear #specialjollofmovie is almost ready.💃💃💃💃💃❤❤❤ Teaser dropping soon so watch this space.✌We promise you some exciting times come 2020❤❤❤#Repost @specialjollof (@get_repost)

It’s that time of the year and we come bearing gifts, #SpecialJellof 🛍️🎁😊

We are super pumped to have @uchejombo and @merrymagdalen on this one.

Dates for Private screenings to be announced soon in several countries. Follow our handle to know when the train is stopping in your neck of the woods😁😁 #Houston #LosAngeles # LasVegas, #Paris #London #Toronto #Abuja, #Lagos #PortHarcourt #Uyo

#SpecialJollof produced and Directed by @ememisong

