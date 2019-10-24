The Commissioner of Police in Enugu state, Mr. Ahmad Abdurrahman, has charged all the state policing agencies to carry out their activities with respect for human rights.

Abdurrahman gave the charge on Thursday in Enugu during a security stakeholders’ meeting.

He advised the agencies to strive to interface with members of the public in line with the tenets of community-oriented policing.

He also advised them to work in synergy with one another as well as the police, as the lead agency for internal security.

According to him, stakeholders like the state’s neighborhood watch groups, forest guards and traffic agencies are important, hence the need to collaborate with them.

“This is why the synergy and training, which will prepare them ahead of the onerous task, is very important.

“This is to ensure that they constantly act within the confines of the law without losing sight of human rights-related issues,” he said.

Abdurrahman said that the command would soon come out with a comprehensive training programme to ensure that personnel of state policing agencies are properly trained.

The Commissioner for Transport in the state, Chief Mathias Ekweremadu, who spoke on behalf of the state policing agencies, thanked the commissioner for convening the meeting.

“This interface has afforded us an opportunity to learn new ideas and approach that will assist our personnel to carry out their duties efficiently,’’ Ekweremadu said.

He expressed delight that the police boss had successfully deployed his community-engagement and community-oriented policing practices to calm frayed nerves and return peace to embattled communities.

“I must commend Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for efforts to ensure safety, peace and security in various communities in the state,’’ he said.