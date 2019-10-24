The Delta Chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has stressed the need for sensitization on the dangers of the increasing cases of sexual harassment, kidnapping, and cultism in the society.

The State Chairperson of the association, Mrs. Patricia Gbemudu, stated this at the monthly congress of the association on Thursday in Asaba.

Gbemudu said, “As at today, issues of sexual harassment, kidnapping among others are going beyond measure in our society.

“It is against this background that NAWOJ, the voice for women, girls and the girl-child, has come out to kick against the incessant sexual harassment going on in the country,” she said.

She also stressed the need to correct the ills of the society, especially as the twin factors of sexual harassment and cultism that ravage universities, churches and schools.

Gbemudu urged the members of the association to speak with one voice as female journalists each time they had the opportunity to correct, enlighten and educate upcoming youths.

She said this was necessary for them to know how to be confident in their chosen professions so that they are not treated as sex machines or harassed sexually.

According to her, women and girls should wake up from their slumber and face the challenges.

Gbeemudu noted that sexual harassment among other vices should not be seen from one angle, but looked at holistically, bearing in mind that some females also harassed male lecturers or male subordinates.

She noted that the only way to curb the menace is by paying more attention to the girl child, ensuring that she gets educated and instilling in her the virtues of discipline and hard work.

“The girl-child should be groomed to have confidence in herself and parents because there is a need for our kids to be encouraged to speak out through enlightenment and awareness creation.

“As women journalists, we should use our various stations; media and newspapers to promote good values in the society and report sexual harassment in a way that will discourage stigmatization,” she said.