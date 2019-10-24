Hilary Aigbokhaode scored 14 points and scooped three rebounds to help Islanders of Lagos to a 74-55 win against Benue Braves on Wednesday in Ilorin at the NBBF President’s Cup competition.

The result helped the Islanders to maintain their 100 per cent start to the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) organised competition with three successive wins.

The game which ended 35-22 at half time saw Aigbokhaode netting 12 points which included two from outside the arc.

Benue Braves seemed to be among the whipping boys after losing their third game of the competition, but they still have two more games to be played.

The Defenders recovered from Tuesday night’s 75-90 loss against Niger Potters to edge Lagos Warriors 58-43 in a close encounter.

Efe Adotta produced 16 points, four rebounds and three steals while Kelvin Ogunjimi added 12 points during the triumph.

The duo of Abiola Ishau and Adeyemi Adams’ combined effort of 22 points could not stop the Warriors from losing their second game from three games.