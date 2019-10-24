British singer Adele has appeared in a stunning makeover of herself: a much slimmer figure and some cheeky reports said the new look is all for her new love, 37 year-old Skepta, whose real name is Joseph Junior Adenuga.

The Someone Like You singer, who is 31, showed off her slimmed frame when she attended Canadian rapper Drake’s birthday party in Hollywood on Wednesday night, Mail Online reports.

Skepta was not seen anywhere at the party, but Adele came in the midst of friends, rocking an off the shoulder knee-length black velvet gown, which the newspaper claimed should have cost about £1,200.

The mum-of-one pulled a few poses for the camera with her pals.

The Drake party at Goya Studios, Hollywood attracted an A-List of guests. Among the celebrities spotted at the shindig were P.Diddy, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown and Future.