The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has sworn-in Mr. Imonofi Osumah Inusa as the Chairman of Etsako West Local Government, after Mr. Yakubu Musa, the erstwhile chairman was removed.

Musa was removed over his alleged involvement in N46 million fraud in the council.

Obaseki, while swearing-in Osumah at Government House, in Benin City, said that investigations by a panel constituted by the state government alleged that the former LG boss, Musa, was engaged in fraudulent activities and lacked the ability to supervise the staff of the Council.

Governor Obaseki maintained that his administration has zero-tolerance for corruption and negligence of duty, noting that no matter the developmental efforts by the state government, the local government must perform their duties before the state can be highly rated in terms of development.

“With the permission and authorisation of the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), we dropped Yakubu Musa for engaging in corrupt activities. He was dropped based on the investigation conducted following reports and observations at the monthly Joint Account Allocation Committee meetings I preside over.”

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, hails from Etsako West LGA.