Nasty C comes through with a captivating remix (cemix) of his 2016 record dubbed “Uno“.
‘Uno‘ the cemix, comes after the release of his previous record ‘God Flow‘ featuring fellow South African rapper and music producer, CrownedYung.
Thursday, October 24, 2019 1:53 pm
