Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja has fixed December 12, 2019 to rule on an application, by Doyin Okupe, a former Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Okupe is asking to be discharged of all the charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Okupe is being prosecuted alongside his two companies: Value Trust Investments and Abrahams Telecoms by the EFCC on 59-counts bordering on money laundering, criminal diversion of funds to the tune of N702, 000,000 .