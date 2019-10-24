Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday he was ready for a dialogue with protesters to help save the country from collapse and he suggested a government reshuffle was possible.

Protests expressing outrage with a ruling elite seen as corrupt have swept Lebanon since last week, paralyzing the country despite announced reforms intended to appease discontent and win over Western donors that have pledged badly needed aid.

In a televised address, Aoun promised to fight state corruption that he said had “eaten us to the bone” and assured protesters that their “shouts will not be wasted”.

“I am ready to meet your representatives who carry your concerns, to listen to your specific demands,” said Aoun.