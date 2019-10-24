By Funmilola Olukomaiya

The most anticipated fashion event of the year – The Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2019 kicked off with the Fashion Business Series Dinner tagged ‘The Gathering’, on Wednesday 23rd, 2019.

The business dinner saw a fusion of great fashion minds and designers from across the continent, fashion lovers, industry insiders and supporters of the Lagos Fashion Week brand.

Business Series in collaboration with Essence House featured a fireside chat with Essence Ventures CEO, Richelieu Dennis, sustainability advocate, Bandana Tewari, fashion designer, Selly Raby Kane and visionary, Hirofumi Kurino. The group of distinguished panelists discussed Creative Sustainability, Fashion and Identity, and Owning our Culture.

It was a night filled with an exquisite and colourful sight which featured a gathering to go beyond the veil and understand the intricacies of the business of fashion.

See some looks from the business dinner below.