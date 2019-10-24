Corps members participating in the Nov. 16 governorship election in Kogi have been urged to be of good conduct and avoid any form of unholy activities detrimental to the success of the poll.

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, gave the advice at an INEC-NYSC sensitisation programme on Thursday, in Lokoja.

Represented by Mr Yusuf Abdullahi, the NYSC Area Coordinator in the North Central, Ibrahim stressed the need for corps members to remain apolitical throughout the electioneering process, urging them to make the scheme proud.

He enjoined the corps members to be properly dressed in their NYSC uniform, as security measures would be taken to ensure their safety during the conduct of the election.

The NYSC director-general assured the corps members that he would meet with security stakeholders in the state to give optimum priorities to their security in the course of the assignment.

Ibrahim had earlier met with NYSC staff members at the state secretariat, where he described the new Area Office as ”a good initiative to make the implementation, coordination and supervision of programmes and activities of the scheme more achievable”.

While calling for an attitudinal change from the workers, he assured them that the new NYSC structure would afford them dividends of development and open doors of opportunities for them.