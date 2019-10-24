Tony Bayas penalty shot on Wednesday in a semi-final match secured a place for the Katsina team in the final match of the National Para-Soccer Championship in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the semi-final match played at the Old Parade Ground between Katsina and Kaduna teams, both teams displayed wonderful performances.

With the result, the hope of the Kaduna side to secure their position as defending champions was dashed.

Kaduna side had dominated the game in the first half, with Abdulrahman Yunusa opening scoring in the 11th minute, while Bello Usman equalised three minute later.

Yunusa also scored the second goal for Kaduna in the 22nd minute.

In the second half, Jemilu Auta equalised for Katsina after four minutes to relieve his team from pressure.

The game ended 2-2 after regulation time leading to the central referee declaring a penalty shootout to determine winners of the match.

During the penalty shootout, all the shots from the Kaduna players were saved by the Katsina goalkeeper, Jemilu Musa.

However, Kaduna goalkeeper could not stop Tony Bayas from scoring for his Katsina team.

Speaking later, the Katsina team coach, Auwal Bawa, told NAN that he was overwhelmed by his team’s performance.

“My players should continue with the heart to win and never relent.

“Jemilu Musa, our goalkeeper, did a wonderful job in the match. He is the saviour of the team. I commend him for the work well done.

“I have confidence that we will lift the trophy at the end of the championship to make the state proud,” he said.

On his part, the coach of Kaduna, James Fatau, said they lost the game to a better side.

He said his team would fight to win the third-place match on Thursday.

“We are going to work on our mistakes before our last game on Thursday,” Fatau said.