Ligue 1 rave of the moment, Victor Osimhen, says he is addicted to watching the videos of Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba, and intends to mold his game around the former Ivorian international.

The 20-year-old striker also said he looks forward to meeting Drogba, so he can get advice from him.

“Didier Drogba, that’s my idol. In every sense of the term. For everything. The man, of course, and also the player he was, he told France Football.

“I grew up watching him. Still today, I’m addicted to his videos when I’m resting. In my free time, I go on YouTube, I look at his goals, his whole matches when he played in Marseille, Chelsea, Galatasaray…

“Unfortunately, I have not yet had the chance to meet him. I cannot wait to meet him one day. It would be a moment that would stay in my heart forever. And I would take advantage of it to take advice!”

Osimhen currently sits second in Ligue 1 top scorer chart with 7 goals and 2 assists.