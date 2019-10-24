The Ogun government, on Thursday, promised the victims of flooding in Isheri community in Ifo local council area of government’s support to ameliorate their suffering.

The state Deputy Governor, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, gave the promise when she led a government delegation on an on-the-spot assessment of the area.

Salako-Oyedele said that the visit was aimed at finding lasting solutions to the challenge and bringing succour to the people of the area.

She assured that the government was aware of the situation and was committed to ameliorating the suffering of the people.

“I’m here with consultants on works and representatives from ministries of environment, works and infrastructure, Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority, Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), town planners, NEMA and SEMA to ensure a holistic approach to the challenge.

“We are here for the purpose of finding lasting solutions and bringing succour to the residents of the affected areas.

“This visit will enable us make immediate, short and long term plans, and come up with the designs and cost implications, which will be sent to the governor to provide the required fund.

“Necessary data will also be collected from the geological services department in order to know the volume of water to be re-channelled to the area,” she said.

The deputy governor, who appealed to the residents to be calm, assured them of the government’s determination to keep them abreast of its plans as they evolved.

The Chairman of the Riverview Residents’ Association in Isheri, Mr Abayomi Akinde, in his remarks, commended the government for the prompt intervention and pledged the continued support of the people of the area.